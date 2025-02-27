Uttarakhand Pioneers Transformative Educational Initiatives

In a bold stride forward, Uttarakhand's education sector is witnessing transformative changes as both state and central government initiatives focus on inclusivity and skill enhancement. These innovative efforts are providing underprivileged communities, especially girls, with improved access to education and training.

A significant step is the establishment of the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Residential Hostel by the Uttarakhand government, which offers free education, food, and other amenities to deprived children. This initiative ensures a holistic environment, catering to both mental and emotional needs, which is essential for a comprehensive developmental journey.

Moreover, schemes like the Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) and PM Shri Schools are setting benchmarks in skill-based education, empowering students through modern technology and diverse training programs. With 225 PM Shri Schools already operational, Uttarakhand is equipping its youth from rural locales with the skills to thrive in the future workforce.

