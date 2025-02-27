Advancing Gender Equality: A Collaborative Future
Union Women and Child Development Minister Annpurna Devi engaged in discussions with European Commissioner Hadja Lahbib. They focused on gender equality and women's empowerment, aiming to enhance collaboration for the benefit of women and children. Devi emphasized her commitment to ongoing partnerships in these crucial areas.
- Country:
- India
Union Women and Child Development Minister Annpurna Devi met with European Commissioner for Equality, Hadja Lahbib, to discuss strategies for advancing gender equality and empowering women. Their talks aimed at strengthening the collaborative efforts in these significant areas.
During the meeting, which was shared by Devi on X with accompanying photographs, the focus was on ensuring a brighter future for women and children through sustained international cooperation.
Devi expressed her enthusiasm for continued collaboration, emphasizing the importance of working together to address issues of gender and child welfare effectively.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Petrobras and India: A New Era of Energy Collaboration
Foxconn Eyes Collaboration, Not Acquisition, with Nissan Amid Auto Industry Shifts
Strategic Defense Dialogue: Ukraine's Armed Forces Eye European Collaboration
Unity in Diversity: Amartya Sen's Call for Political Collaboration
PM Modi, French President Macron discuss ways to strengthen collaboration in fields of technology, innovation: Statement.