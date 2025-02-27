Left Menu

Advancing Gender Equality: A Collaborative Future

Union Women and Child Development Minister Annpurna Devi engaged in discussions with European Commissioner Hadja Lahbib. They focused on gender equality and women's empowerment, aiming to enhance collaboration for the benefit of women and children. Devi emphasized her commitment to ongoing partnerships in these crucial areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-02-2025 20:48 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 20:48 IST
Annpurna Devi
  • Country:
  • India

Union Women and Child Development Minister Annpurna Devi met with European Commissioner for Equality, Hadja Lahbib, to discuss strategies for advancing gender equality and empowering women. Their talks aimed at strengthening the collaborative efforts in these significant areas.

During the meeting, which was shared by Devi on X with accompanying photographs, the focus was on ensuring a brighter future for women and children through sustained international cooperation.

Devi expressed her enthusiasm for continued collaboration, emphasizing the importance of working together to address issues of gender and child welfare effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

