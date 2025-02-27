Advancing Gender Equality: A Collaborative Future

Union Women and Child Development Minister Annpurna Devi met with European Commissioner for Equality, Hadja Lahbib, to discuss strategies for advancing gender equality and empowering women. Their talks aimed at strengthening the collaborative efforts in these significant areas.

During the meeting, which was shared by Devi on X with accompanying photographs, the focus was on ensuring a brighter future for women and children through sustained international cooperation.

Devi expressed her enthusiasm for continued collaboration, emphasizing the importance of working together to address issues of gender and child welfare effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)