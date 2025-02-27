Left Menu

Punjab Police Crack Down on Grenade Attacks, Gunfire Erupts During Arrests

The Punjab police have successfully apprehended suspects linked to recent grenade attacks in Amritsar. Key accused Mohit sustained injuries in a retaliatory police fire during a weapon recovery operation. Authorities have intensified efforts to crack down on criminal activities following orders from CM Bhagwant Mann.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-02-2025 21:25 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 21:25 IST
In a significant breakthrough, Punjab police have arrested key suspects connected to recent grenade attacks in Amritsar. Mohit, the main accused, was injured during a retaliatory police operation while recovering weapons, officials confirmed. Notably, a policeman was also injured in the exchange of gunfire.

According to Batala law enforcement, Mohit and Vishal have been apprehended, resolving all grenade-related incidents in Punjab. The incidents include attacks at Pappu Jaintipuria's residence in January and another at a Punjab police constable's home. The attacks were claimed by a US-based terrorist, Happy Pachhi, via social media.

The operation underscores intensified efforts led by DGP and CM Bhagwant Mann, as police in Punjab continue their crackdown on criminal activity. Recent operations saw suspects Prakash Singh and Prabhjeet Singh injured during an encounter after firing upon police, leading to their arrest and weapon recovery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

