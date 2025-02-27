Yogi Adityanath Lauds UP Police for Successful Mahakumbh Amid Record Devotee Turnout

On Thursday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extolled the state police's exceptional management of the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj, where they facilitated a secure environment for over 66 crore devotees. The Chief Minister credited the police's dedication and teamwork in addressing the complexities of the event and ensuring a safe atmosphere.

Adityanath also highlighted the role of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision in the event's success, emphasizing the infusion of technology and state efforts for an organized experience. He noted the presence of national and international dignitaries, reinforcing the Mahakumbh's global importance and the state's emergence as a hub for spiritual tourism.

Reflecting on his tenure, CM Yogi pointed out significant reforms in the state police force and improvements in personnel living conditions. Acknowledging the police's prompt response to emergencies and their vital role in the Mahakumbh, he expressed confidence in their capability to manage major events and challenges, setting an example of 'Mitra Police' by maintaining composure under pressure.

