Railways Triumph in Coordinating Unprecedented Mahakumbh 2025 Operations

On Friday, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw visited Prayagraj to commend the exceptional coordination among Indian Railways departments that ensured smooth operations during Mahakumbh 2025. In a press release preceding his visit, the minister praised the dedication of railway staff in facilitating efficient and comfortable travel for millions of pilgrims.

Vaishnaw also extended his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other key leaders for their support. He personally thanked the railway workforce—from frontline staff and security personnel to engineers and healthcare providers—highlighting their roles in managing the event's scale.

The railway operations for Mahakumbh 2025 exceeded expectations, with 17,152 trains managing the flow of 66 crore pilgrims. Infrastructure enhancements across key stations, including additional platforms and security measures, ensured efficient movement. This coordination stands as a testament to Indian Railways' commitment to public service.

(With inputs from agencies.)