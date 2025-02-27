Left Menu

Advantage Assam 2.0 Attracts Record Investments, Paves Way for Economic Boom

The Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit, hosted in Guwahati, attracted investments worth ₹4.91 lakh crore with global participation, marking it the largest investment event in Assam's history. The summit, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, highlighted Assam's economic potential across diverse sectors, ensuring significant developmental milestones for the state.

Assam BJP President Dilip Saikia (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
In a landmark event for Assam's economic landscape, the state hosted the "Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment and Connectivity Summit" on February 25th and 26th at Assam Veterinary College grounds, Guwahati. The event, drawing both national and international attention, showcased Assam's unique culture while securing investments totaling ₹4.91 lakh crore, marking the largest such summit in Assam's history.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the summit attracted successful entrepreneurs and institutions focusing on diverse sectors, including tourism, healthcare, education, artificial intelligence, and transportation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the summit, expressing confidence in Assam's future, and emphasizing that the state's global recognition is imminent.

Prominent companies, including Tata, Adani, and Reliance, have committed to investing in various sectors. The summit saw participation from 75 countries and involved key ministers such as Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and Piyush Goyal, whose support was appreciated by the Assam BJP President, Dilip Saikia. Such massive turnout and commitments underscore Assam's readiness for a dynamic economic transformation.

