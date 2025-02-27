Left Menu

NID Graduation: A New Era for Design Innovators

President Droupadi Murmu presided over the 44th National Institute of Design graduation ceremony in Ahmedabad, celebrating 430 graduating students. The event highlighted the institute's pivotal role in social and economic development through design, encouraging students to utilize their skills for the nation's growth and innovation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-02-2025 23:12 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 23:12 IST
NID Graduation: A New Era for Design Innovators
President Droupadi Murmu attends NID's graduation ceremony in Ahmedabad (Photo/X: @rashtrapatibhvn. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu led the 44th graduation ceremony of the National Institute of Design (NID) in Ahmedabad, marking a significant milestone for 430 graduating students. The event celebrated the institute's longstanding tradition of excellence and its contributions to shaping India's design landscape.

Addressing the attendees, President Murmu praised Ahmedabad's historical significance in education and lauded NID as a key player in national education, producing innovative designs that address societal challenges. She emphasized the value of design in bridging cultural heritage and modernity, fostering sustainable development, and transforming livelihoods.

Dignitaries including Governor Acharya Devvrat and Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel highlighted the strategic role of young designers in achieving Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a 'developed India'. The ceremony underscored the importance of innovation in tackling global issues, promoting a 'Design in India, Design for the World' approach as a blueprint for future economic growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growth

Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growt...

 Global
2
Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

 Global
3
Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

 United Kingdom
4
Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

AI and the Future of Work in the Philippines: Preparing for a Changing Job Market

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025