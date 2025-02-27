NID Graduation: A New Era for Design Innovators

President Droupadi Murmu led the 44th graduation ceremony of the National Institute of Design (NID) in Ahmedabad, marking a significant milestone for 430 graduating students. The event celebrated the institute's longstanding tradition of excellence and its contributions to shaping India's design landscape.

Addressing the attendees, President Murmu praised Ahmedabad's historical significance in education and lauded NID as a key player in national education, producing innovative designs that address societal challenges. She emphasized the value of design in bridging cultural heritage and modernity, fostering sustainable development, and transforming livelihoods.

Dignitaries including Governor Acharya Devvrat and Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel highlighted the strategic role of young designers in achieving Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a 'developed India'. The ceremony underscored the importance of innovation in tackling global issues, promoting a 'Design in India, Design for the World' approach as a blueprint for future economic growth.

