Tuhin Kanta Pandey Named New SEBI Chairman

Tuhin Kanta Pandey, the Finance and Revenue Secretary, has been appointed as the new chairman of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) replacing Madhabi Puri Buch. His appointment, approved by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, is for an initial period of three years.

The government has announced the appointment of Tuhin Kanta Pandey as the new chairman of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), replacing outgoing chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch.

Pandey, who currently holds the position of Finance and Revenue Secretary, will assume his new role following an approval from the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet.

His tenure as SEBI chairman is set for three years from the date he takes office, according to the official government release.

