Market Mayhem: Tariffs, Tech Tumbles, and Growth Jitters Shake Wall Street
Major Wall Street indexes fell as fresh U.S. data disappointed, tech stocks declined, and President Trump's tariff threats further pressured investor sentiment. Oil prices rose over 2% due to supply concerns, while European stock markets also dropped in response to potential tariffs. Investors eyed upcoming U.S. inflation data amid trade policy uncertainties.
Major Wall Street indexes slumped on Thursday following disappointing U.S. data and declines in technology stocks, further pressured by President Trump's tariff threats. European markets mirrored the downturn, with investors concerned about a potential 25% tariff on U.S. imports.
Oil prices surged over 2% as supply worries emerged, compounded by Trump's revocation of Chevron's license in Venezuela. MSCI's global stocks gauge fell sharply, the euro weakened, and U.S. Treasury yields rose in anticipation of key inflation data due Friday.
The S&P 500 dropped 1.59%, driven by a tech sector rout led by Nvidia's post-earnings losses. Meanwhile, uncertainty about U.S. trade policy, exacerbated by mixed signals on tariffs for Canada and Mexico, added to market confusion, leaving traders hesitant to make bold moves amid heightened volatility.
(With inputs from agencies.)
