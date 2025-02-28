Left Menu

Avalanche Traps Workers in Uttarakhand: Rescue Efforts Intensify Amid Harsh Weather

Uttarakhand's Chief Minister reports ongoing rescue operations after a massive avalanche trapped 57 Border Roads Organization workers in Mana village. Inclement weather hampers efforts, but teams are working diligently with local authorities and military support. Helicopters are grounded, yet coordination with government agencies continues to ensure swift evacuation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2025 17:22 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 17:22 IST
Avalanche Traps Workers in Uttarakhand: Rescue Efforts Intensify Amid Harsh Weather
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident, 57 workers of the Border Roads Organization were caught under snow after a massive avalanche struck near Mana village in Chamoli, Uttarakhand on Friday. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami reported that rescue teams are working tirelessly to free the 42 workers who remain trapped.

The inclement weather has grounded helicopter operations, forcing reliance on ground efforts. Union Home Minister Amit Shah emphasized the government's priority on a swift, safe evacuation and is in constant touch with Dhami, ITBP, and NDRF leaders.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also assured assistance, and local military units are actively participating in rescue operations. Despite the harsh conditions, efforts are ongoing, with teams deploying all available resources to ensure the trapped workers' safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growth

Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growt...

 Global
2
Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

 Global
3
Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

 United Kingdom
4
Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025