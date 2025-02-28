Avalanche Traps Workers in Uttarakhand: Rescue Efforts Intensify Amid Harsh Weather

In a tragic incident, 57 workers of the Border Roads Organization were caught under snow after a massive avalanche struck near Mana village in Chamoli, Uttarakhand on Friday. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami reported that rescue teams are working tirelessly to free the 42 workers who remain trapped.

The inclement weather has grounded helicopter operations, forcing reliance on ground efforts. Union Home Minister Amit Shah emphasized the government's priority on a swift, safe evacuation and is in constant touch with Dhami, ITBP, and NDRF leaders.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also assured assistance, and local military units are actively participating in rescue operations. Despite the harsh conditions, efforts are ongoing, with teams deploying all available resources to ensure the trapped workers' safety.

