Avalanche Traps Workers in Uttarakhand: Rescue Efforts Intensify Amid Harsh Weather
Uttarakhand's Chief Minister reports ongoing rescue operations after a massive avalanche trapped 57 Border Roads Organization workers in Mana village. Inclement weather hampers efforts, but teams are working diligently with local authorities and military support. Helicopters are grounded, yet coordination with government agencies continues to ensure swift evacuation.
In a tragic incident, 57 workers of the Border Roads Organization were caught under snow after a massive avalanche struck near Mana village in Chamoli, Uttarakhand on Friday. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami reported that rescue teams are working tirelessly to free the 42 workers who remain trapped.
The inclement weather has grounded helicopter operations, forcing reliance on ground efforts. Union Home Minister Amit Shah emphasized the government's priority on a swift, safe evacuation and is in constant touch with Dhami, ITBP, and NDRF leaders.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also assured assistance, and local military units are actively participating in rescue operations. Despite the harsh conditions, efforts are ongoing, with teams deploying all available resources to ensure the trapped workers' safety.
