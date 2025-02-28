Himachal Pradesh Initiates Major Transfer of Officials to Ensure Transparent Governance

The Himachal Pradesh government has launched a comprehensive transfer exercise of officials entrenched in sensitive roles, aiming to enhance transparency and accountability across various departments. This initiative, spearheaded by Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, follows the completed transition in the State Taxes and Excise Department among others.

During a pivotal meeting at the Secretariat, the Chief Minister emphasized the state government's dedication to fostering transparent governance. Notably, the Himachal Pradesh Forest Development Corporation is set to play a more significant role in the mining lease auctions, alongside potential policy reforms concerning the District Mineral Foundation Trust (DMFT) funds to benefit underprivileged groups.

Highlighting the economic impact of current policies, CM Sukhu reported a revenue increase from mining activities, with figures rising from Rs 240 crore during the previous administration to Rs 314 crore last year, projecting further growth. The state is actively promoting green industries, aspiring to balance environmental goals with job creation in sectors such as tourism, hydropower, and dairy production.

