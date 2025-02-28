Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Initiates Major Transfer of Officials to Ensure Transparent Governance

Himachal Pradesh embarks on transferring longstanding officials in key departments to bolster transparency. Chief Minister Sukhu's recent meeting outlined the state's commitment to accountable governance, enhanced revenue from mining, and green industry promotion. Plans also include new rules for DMFT fund utilization to aid underprivileged communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2025 18:08 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 18:08 IST
Himachal Pradesh Initiates Major Transfer of Officials to Ensure Transparent Governance
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Himachal Pradesh government has launched a comprehensive transfer exercise of officials entrenched in sensitive roles, aiming to enhance transparency and accountability across various departments. This initiative, spearheaded by Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, follows the completed transition in the State Taxes and Excise Department among others.

During a pivotal meeting at the Secretariat, the Chief Minister emphasized the state government's dedication to fostering transparent governance. Notably, the Himachal Pradesh Forest Development Corporation is set to play a more significant role in the mining lease auctions, alongside potential policy reforms concerning the District Mineral Foundation Trust (DMFT) funds to benefit underprivileged groups.

Highlighting the economic impact of current policies, CM Sukhu reported a revenue increase from mining activities, with figures rising from Rs 240 crore during the previous administration to Rs 314 crore last year, projecting further growth. The state is actively promoting green industries, aspiring to balance environmental goals with job creation in sectors such as tourism, hydropower, and dairy production.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growth

Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growt...

 Global
2
Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

 Global
3
Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

 United Kingdom
4
Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025