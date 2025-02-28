Supreme Court Grants Anticipatory Bail to Ex-Chhattisgarh Advocate General in NAN Scam Case
The Supreme Court has granted anticipatory bail to Satish Chandra Verma, former Advocate General of Chhattisgarh, linked to the Nagrik Apurti Nigam (NAN) scam. The court directed Verma to cooperate with investigations involving alleged collusion with key accused bureaucrats. He faced previous legal setbacks and alleged political targeting.
On Friday, the Supreme Court extended anticipatory bail to former Chhattisgarh Advocate General Satish Chandra Verma amidst the Nagrik Apurti Nigam (NAN) scam allegations. The legal relief comes after a bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta passed the order, with the stipulation that Verma must cooperate with ongoing investigations.
The charges against Verma stem from WhatsApp conversations with bureaucrats Anil Tuteja and Alok Shukla, who are central figures in the NAN scam case. The Enforcement Directorate alleged that Verma assisted these officials in avoiding legal entanglements by securing their bail.
The NAN scam, tied to the distribution of allegedly substandard essentials, has implicated several high-profile bureaucrats. Previously, Verma's bail applications were dismissed by both a local sessions court and the Chhattisgarh High Court. Allegations suggest that political animosities due to a governmental shift from Congress to the Bharatiya Janata Party led to Verma being specifically targeted.
