Subdued Wall Street Reaction Amidst Inflation Worries

Wall Street's main indexes experienced a quiet opening on Friday, reacting to inflation data for January meeting expectations. Investors remain vigilant amidst concerns that President Donald Trump's policies could intensify pricing pressures.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average saw a modest increase, rising 20.3 points, or 0.05%, reaching 43,259.84.

Elsewhere, the S&P 500 decreased by 4.8 points, or 0.08%, to 5,856.74, and the Nasdaq Composite declined by 67.2 points, or 0.36%, landing at 18,477.171 as trading commenced.

