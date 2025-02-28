Left Menu

Subdued Wall Street Reaction Amidst Inflation Worries

Wall Street's main indexes opened quietly on Friday following expected inflation data for January. Concerns about U.S. President Donald Trump's potential impact on price pressures kept investors wary. At the open, the Dow rose slightly, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq saw small declines.

Updated: 28-02-2025 20:19 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 20:19 IST
Wall Street's main indexes experienced a quiet opening on Friday, reacting to inflation data for January meeting expectations. Investors remain vigilant amidst concerns that President Donald Trump's policies could intensify pricing pressures.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average saw a modest increase, rising 20.3 points, or 0.05%, reaching 43,259.84.

Elsewhere, the S&P 500 decreased by 4.8 points, or 0.08%, to 5,856.74, and the Nasdaq Composite declined by 67.2 points, or 0.36%, landing at 18,477.171 as trading commenced.

