Manipur Extends Arms Surrender Deadline Amid Successful Recoveries

Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla has extended the deadline for voluntarily surrendering arms to March 6. This follows the recovery of 48 illegal weapons by security forces and public cooperation, with 87 arms surrendered recently. The extended time aims to encourage more voluntary submissions from valley and hill district residents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2025 20:29 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 20:29 IST
Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla (File Photo: @NBirenSingh/X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Manipur government has extended the deadline for voluntarily surrendering illegal arms until 4 p.m. on March 6, announced Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla. This decision follows a fervent request from residents across the state for more time to comply with the arms surrender initiative.

Officials reported successful recoveries of illegal weapons, with the Assam Rifles and Indian Army recovering 48 arms in a recent crackdown. The operation, organized by the Spear Corps, was a collaborative effort involving the Manipur Police and state administration.

Meanwhile, public cooperation has been substantial, with individuals surrendering a total of 87 weapons this week across various districts. The recovered cache includes a range of firearms and explosives, underlining the seriousness of the government's disarmament campaign. Security forces continue to conduct searches in vulnerable areas to ensure compliance and safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

