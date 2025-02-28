Manipur Extends Arms Surrender Deadline Amid Successful Recoveries

The Manipur government has extended the deadline for voluntarily surrendering illegal arms until 4 p.m. on March 6, announced Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla. This decision follows a fervent request from residents across the state for more time to comply with the arms surrender initiative.

Officials reported successful recoveries of illegal weapons, with the Assam Rifles and Indian Army recovering 48 arms in a recent crackdown. The operation, organized by the Spear Corps, was a collaborative effort involving the Manipur Police and state administration.

Meanwhile, public cooperation has been substantial, with individuals surrendering a total of 87 weapons this week across various districts. The recovered cache includes a range of firearms and explosives, underlining the seriousness of the government's disarmament campaign. Security forces continue to conduct searches in vulnerable areas to ensure compliance and safety.

