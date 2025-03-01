Left Menu

Trump Dismisses Ukraine Minerals Deal Revival

President Donald Trump is currently disinclined to pursue the Ukraine minerals deal. A senior White House official reported that after being dismissed from a meeting, Zelenskiy's team sought to promptly finalize the agreement.

President Donald Trump has shown no interest in resurrecting the Ukraine minerals deal, according to a senior White House official speaking to Reuters.

The official disclosed that representatives from President Zelenskiy's team started urgently requesting to sign the agreement after being asked to exit the White House.

This statement indicates a current pause in negotiations regarding the said minerals deal between the U.S. and Ukraine.

