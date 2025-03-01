Himachal Wonderland: Snow Transforms State Amid Safety Alerts

Himachal Pradesh's picturesque landscapes have been dramatically transformed as heavy snowfall blankets the region, ending a prolonged dry spell. However, the state's Chief Minister, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, is urging residents to exercise caution and stay away from rivers and streams amid severe weather conditions.

Locals have expressed sheer joy at the breathtaking scenery, describing the snow as a long-awaited blessing that has dramatically altered the environment. The once-green vistas have turned into a mesmerizing white wonderland, with residents eagerly exploring their transformed surroundings despite lower temperatures.

While the snowfall has brought joy, it has also led to significant disruptions. The State Disaster Management Authority reports that 583 roads, including five crucial National Highways, have been blocked. Furthermore, the snowstorm has downed 2263 distribution transformers, leaving many without power, while 279 water supply schemes have been affected.

