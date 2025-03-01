20 Years Strong: A Partnership Reinventing Bancassurance

Axis Max Life Insurance and YES BANK have reached a remarkable milestone, marking 20 years of a successful bancassurance collaboration that began in 2005. This enduring partnership has played a crucial role in bolstering financial security across India by delivering comprehensive life insurance solutions to a vast customer base.

Since their initial insurance policy issuance on May 28, 2005, they have processed over 3,725 claims with payouts totaling more than ₹267 crore and a sum assured surpassing ₹64,000 crore. Supporting insurance penetration across the nation, these services have reached approximately 3.62 lakh customers through YES BANK's extensive branch network.

As they move forward, the partnership intends to emphasize digital innovation, strategic business expansion, customer-centric excellence, and leadership development. Dr. Rajan Pental of YES BANK and Mr. Prashant Tripathy of Axis Max Life Insurance affirm their shared goal of driving digital transformation and enhancing customer engagement through advanced platforms like InsurePro CRM and mSmart.

