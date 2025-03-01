Gujarat Leads India in Mangrove Conservation Under MISHTI Scheme

In a significant stride towards sustainable development, the central government's MISHTI scheme, spearheaded under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, prioritizes environmental conservation by expanding mangrove forests along India's coastlines.

Launched on World Environment Day 2023, MISHTI focuses on diverse aspects such as mangrove plantation expansion, mapping, hydrological assessments, and eco-awareness, playing a pivotal role in enhancing coastal resilience and biodiversity.

Gujarat has taken the lead in the initiative, planting mangroves on over 19,000 hectares. This afforestation effort strengthens marine life ecosystems, protects coastal areas from erosion and cyclones, and supports local communities while reflecting the state's commitment to a 'Viksit Gujarat to Viksit Bharat.'

(With inputs from agencies.)