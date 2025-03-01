Left Menu

Gujarat Leads India in Mangrove Conservation Under MISHTI Scheme

Under PM Narendra Modi's vision, the MISHTI scheme aims to expand mangrove forests in India. Gujarat leads with over 19,000 hectares planted, boosting coastal resilience and ecosystems. Launched on World Environment Day 2023, the initiative promotes biodiversity, eco-tourism, and protects against natural disasters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-03-2025 13:38 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 13:38 IST
Gujarat Leads India in Mangrove Conservation Under MISHTI Scheme
Gujarat CM Bhupender Patel (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant stride towards sustainable development, the central government's MISHTI scheme, spearheaded under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, prioritizes environmental conservation by expanding mangrove forests along India's coastlines.

Launched on World Environment Day 2023, MISHTI focuses on diverse aspects such as mangrove plantation expansion, mapping, hydrological assessments, and eco-awareness, playing a pivotal role in enhancing coastal resilience and biodiversity.

Gujarat has taken the lead in the initiative, planting mangroves on over 19,000 hectares. This afforestation effort strengthens marine life ecosystems, protects coastal areas from erosion and cyclones, and supports local communities while reflecting the state's commitment to a 'Viksit Gujarat to Viksit Bharat.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

 Global
3
Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

 Global
4
Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025