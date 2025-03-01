Left Menu

Streamlining Government Accounts: A Call for User-Friendly Reforms

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman emphasized the need for civil accounts services to make government annual accounts more accessible and user-friendly. She praised the advancements in digital integration by the Indian Civil Accounts Service and urged further collaboration with the CAG. Sitharaman endorsed the seamless implementation of SNA Sparsh and PFMS for efficient cash management and public awareness.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman urged officials of the civil accounts services to make the government's annual accounts more accessible at the 49th Civil Accounts Day event. She praised the Indian Civil Accounts Service for their success with the public financial management system (PFMS), enhancing operational ease for states.

Sitharaman encouraged collaboration with the Comptroller and Auditor General of India to make annual accounts more user-friendly and allow citizens to generate customized reports. She highlighted the potential for research on data integration with states, enhancing public engagement and interest in financial reports.

The Minister also emphasized the importance of implementing the SNA Sparsh system, which improves fund transfers to states under centrally sponsored schemes (CSS). Sitharaman advocated for public awareness efforts to highlight the responsible management of taxpayers' money.

