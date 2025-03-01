Union Minister Backs ASHA Workers' Demands

Union Minister Suresh Gopi expressed his support for the demands of ASHA workers seeking increased honorarium and retirement benefits. Speaking after visiting their protest outside the Kerala Secretariat, Gopi assured reporters he would convey their grievances to the central government.

Emphasizing the need not to belittle cooperative systems, Gopi mentioned that political systems have often harmed people. He pledged to raise the ASHA workers' concerns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union Health Minister, acknowledging the scheme as centrally sponsored and meeting set criteria that could be reviewed.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan criticized the Left government's handling of the protest. He accused them of mocking the ASHA workers' demands by staging counter-protests, questioning the governance style of the ruling party.

