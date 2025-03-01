High-Speed Rail Progress: Union Minister Highlights Advancements Amidst Challenges

Union Minister for Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw, conducted a thorough inspection of the National High-Speed Rail project in Ahmedabad on Saturday, highlighting significant progress and overcoming challenges. During his visit, Vaishnaw also examined the steel bridge installation at National Highway 48, a critical part of the rail project, emphasizing the bridge's impressive weight of over 1100 tonnes.

Vaishnaw remarked that the bridge's specialized components were largely designed and manufactured domestically, underscoring India's capabilities in advanced engineering. The minister credited the expert team, previously involved in constructing the Anji and Chenab bridges, for their expertise. "In Bullet Train projects, unique construction challenges are common," he noted, emphasizing the project's status as a showcase of Indian engineering prowess.

Earlier, Vaishnaw reviewed the Ahmedabad Railway Station Redevelopment Project, announcing the completion of 360 km of the Bullet Train project. He referenced delays under former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray due to permission issues but assured that efforts are underway to recover lost time. Progress in the Maharashtra section includes the near-completion of a 2 km undersea tunnel.

In a related development, Union Minister of State for Railways, Ravneet Singh Bittu, inspected the Mumbai-Ahmedabad corridor, commending it as a cornerstone of India's infrastructural evolution. This bilateral initiative with Japan is poised to enhance regional connectivity and drive economic growth in Gujarat and Maharashtra, projecting a total investment of Rs 1,08,000 crore.

