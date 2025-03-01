Rescue Mission Intensifies at SLBC Tunnel as Families Await News

Telangana Chief Secretary Shanti Kumari, Ministers Uttam Kumar Reddy and Jupalli Krishna Rao engaged in a critical review with rescue officials at the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel, site of an ongoing operation to rescue eight workers trapped after a roof collapse on February 22.

The operation faces significant hurdles due to water and slush obstructing the tunnel. Ambulances and fully equipped Army medical teams are on standby. Measures to clear sludge were undertaken earlier, aiming to aid the rescue process.

An air of anxiety hangs over families of the trapped workers, with no updates from officials. Efforts intensified as a coordinated team, including Singareni mining experts, the NDRF, SDRF, and the Indian Army, mobilized. Nagarkurnool SP Vaibhav Raghunath is optimistic about soon reaching positive outcomes from this united effort.

(With inputs from agencies.)