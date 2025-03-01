Vice-President Calls for Overhaul in India's Arbitration Approach
Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar emphasized the need to reform India's arbitration process at the India International Arbitration Centre colloquium, urging a shift from traditional adjudication to a more expert-driven, amicable resolution approach that facilitates commercial growth and better serves micro and small industries.
Addressing a colloquium organized by the India International Arbitration Centre at Bharat Mandapam, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar criticized the current arbitration process in India, describing it as an 'additional burden' to the judicial system. He expressed concerns over the tight control a certain segment holds over the arbitral process.
Dhankhar emphasized India's vast expertise across various sectors but lamented the country's narrow view of arbitration, urging the involvement of domain experts for a more effective approach. He highlighted how former judges, despite being valuable, do not suffice for all sector-specific disputes, suggesting that the process should go beyond conventional adjudication.
He also underscored the impact of Article 136 on arbitration, suggesting that a more facilitative and amicable resolution process is needed, especially for micro and small industries. Advocating for India to emerge as a global dispute resolution center, Dhankhar recommended a shift from dispute to difference resolution, fostering partnerships and nurturing economic activity.
