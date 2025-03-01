Left Menu

Delhi Police Plan Intensified Against Crime, Illegal Immigrants

In a bid to bolster law and order in Delhi, senior police officers convened to strategize enhanced vigilance, particularly against street crime, illegal immigrants, and gangsters. Additionally, efforts to streamline traffic, ensure safety for seniors and women, and dispose of threats from international and local criminals were prioritized.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-03-2025 18:42 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 18:42 IST
Delhi Police Plan Intensified Against Crime, Illegal Immigrants
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A day following the Union Home Minister's review of Delhi's law and order, senior Delhi Police officers gathered to deliberate on follow-up measures. The discussions centered on enhancing vigilance against street crime, bolstering security for senior citizens and women, and tackling gang-related issues.

Efforts to identify and deport illegal immigrants from Bangladesh were emphasized, alongside a strategic plan to address street crime and enhance security for Delhi's vulnerable populations. Officials were instructed to maintain communication with senior citizens at the local police station level.

Further, authorities were advised against engaging in construction-related disputes in unauthorized colonies while intensifying actions against threats to businessmen from gangsters. Traffic management was also a focal point, with plans to alleviate congestion and ensure smooth flow discussed.

The meeting, chaired by Amit Shah and attended by key government figures, underscored the need for strict measures against networks assisting illegal immigrants. A third-party review was proposed to assess public satisfaction with police services, aiming to improve law enforcement efficiency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

 Global
3
Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

 Global
4
Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025