Delhi Police Plan Intensified Against Crime, Illegal Immigrants

A day following the Union Home Minister's review of Delhi's law and order, senior Delhi Police officers gathered to deliberate on follow-up measures. The discussions centered on enhancing vigilance against street crime, bolstering security for senior citizens and women, and tackling gang-related issues.

Efforts to identify and deport illegal immigrants from Bangladesh were emphasized, alongside a strategic plan to address street crime and enhance security for Delhi's vulnerable populations. Officials were instructed to maintain communication with senior citizens at the local police station level.

Further, authorities were advised against engaging in construction-related disputes in unauthorized colonies while intensifying actions against threats to businessmen from gangsters. Traffic management was also a focal point, with plans to alleviate congestion and ensure smooth flow discussed.

The meeting, chaired by Amit Shah and attended by key government figures, underscored the need for strict measures against networks assisting illegal immigrants. A third-party review was proposed to assess public satisfaction with police services, aiming to improve law enforcement efficiency.

