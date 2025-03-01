Left Menu

Delhi's Vehicle Ban: A Bold Step Against Pollution or Unjust Regulation?

The Delhi government's move to ban refueling for vehicles over 15 years old evokes mixed reactions. Supporters cite it as crucial for pollution control, while opponents argue well-maintained vehicles shouldn't be banned. Enhanced regulation, including mandatory anti-smog measures for large complexes and cloud seeding, aims to tackle the city's air quality crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-03-2025 20:31 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 20:31 IST
Delhi's Vehicle Ban: A Bold Step Against Pollution or Unjust Regulation?
Delhi government to ban refueling of vehicles older than 15 years after March 31. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government's recent decision to prohibit refueling of vehicles older than 15 years post-March 31 has ignited a debate among residents. Proponents argue it's a critical measure to combat pollution; however, there are dissenting voices questioning the fairness of this age-based cutoff, suggesting roadworthiness should focus on a car's condition.

Some locals back the decision. A cab driver, speaking to ANI, endorsed the ban, claiming vehicles surpassing 15 years become hazardous and deserve scrapping. Conversely, critics insist efforts should target pollution-heavy vehicles, not merely aging ones. One resident remarked that a vehicle in good condition shouldn't be sidelined, stressing periodic maintenance as a decisive criterion.

Authorities are implementing various strategies to ensure compliance. A petrol pump manager outlined plans, including installing machines, speakers, and cameras to enforce the ban, with staff tasked to verify registration certificates. Moreover, Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa announced mandatory anti-smog measures across major sites to pacify the city's air pollution concerns, alongside potential cloud seeding for artificial rain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

 Global
3
Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

 Global
4
Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025