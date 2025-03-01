Delhi's Vehicle Ban: A Bold Step Against Pollution or Unjust Regulation?

The Delhi government's recent decision to prohibit refueling of vehicles older than 15 years post-March 31 has ignited a debate among residents. Proponents argue it's a critical measure to combat pollution; however, there are dissenting voices questioning the fairness of this age-based cutoff, suggesting roadworthiness should focus on a car's condition.

Some locals back the decision. A cab driver, speaking to ANI, endorsed the ban, claiming vehicles surpassing 15 years become hazardous and deserve scrapping. Conversely, critics insist efforts should target pollution-heavy vehicles, not merely aging ones. One resident remarked that a vehicle in good condition shouldn't be sidelined, stressing periodic maintenance as a decisive criterion.

Authorities are implementing various strategies to ensure compliance. A petrol pump manager outlined plans, including installing machines, speakers, and cameras to enforce the ban, with staff tasked to verify registration certificates. Moreover, Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa announced mandatory anti-smog measures across major sites to pacify the city's air pollution concerns, alongside potential cloud seeding for artificial rain.

(With inputs from agencies.)