Delhi's Vehicle Ban: A Bold Step Against Pollution or Unjust Regulation?
The Delhi government's move to ban refueling for vehicles over 15 years old evokes mixed reactions. Supporters cite it as crucial for pollution control, while opponents argue well-maintained vehicles shouldn't be banned. Enhanced regulation, including mandatory anti-smog measures for large complexes and cloud seeding, aims to tackle the city's air quality crisis.
- Country:
- India
The Delhi government's recent decision to prohibit refueling of vehicles older than 15 years post-March 31 has ignited a debate among residents. Proponents argue it's a critical measure to combat pollution; however, there are dissenting voices questioning the fairness of this age-based cutoff, suggesting roadworthiness should focus on a car's condition.
Some locals back the decision. A cab driver, speaking to ANI, endorsed the ban, claiming vehicles surpassing 15 years become hazardous and deserve scrapping. Conversely, critics insist efforts should target pollution-heavy vehicles, not merely aging ones. One resident remarked that a vehicle in good condition shouldn't be sidelined, stressing periodic maintenance as a decisive criterion.
Authorities are implementing various strategies to ensure compliance. A petrol pump manager outlined plans, including installing machines, speakers, and cameras to enforce the ban, with staff tasked to verify registration certificates. Moreover, Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa announced mandatory anti-smog measures across major sites to pacify the city's air pollution concerns, alongside potential cloud seeding for artificial rain.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Delhi's Weather: A Warmer Day Ahead with Moderate Air Quality
Delhi's Unseasonal Temperature Rise: An Alarming Air Quality Alert
Brake Dust: The Unseen Threat to Urban Air Quality
Delhi Enjoys Clear Skies Amid Moderate Air Quality
Delhi Breathes Easier: Stage 2 Curbs Revoked Amid Improved Air Quality