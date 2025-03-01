Diplomatic Tensions Rise: Venezuelan Patrol Enters Guyanese Waters

In a move that has ignited diplomatic tensions, Guyanese President Irfaan Ali announced on Saturday that a Venezuelan coast guard patrol ventured into Guyanese waters, nearing an offshore oil concession.

The incident occurred in the morning and has prompted Guyana to take swift diplomatic action.

Ali confirmed that Guyana plans to summon the Venezuelan ambassador and will formally lodge a complaint against Venezuela in response to this breach of territorial waters.

(With inputs from agencies.)