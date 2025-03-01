Left Menu

Diplomatic Tensions Rise: Venezuelan Patrol Enters Guyanese Waters

Guyanese President Irfaan Ali reported that a Venezuelan coast guard vessel entered Guyanese waters and approached an offshore oil site, escalating tensions. In response, Guyana plans to summon Venezuela's ambassador and file a formal complaint to address the incursion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-03-2025 20:59 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 20:59 IST
Diplomatic Tensions Rise: Venezuelan Patrol Enters Guyanese Waters

In a move that has ignited diplomatic tensions, Guyanese President Irfaan Ali announced on Saturday that a Venezuelan coast guard patrol ventured into Guyanese waters, nearing an offshore oil concession.

The incident occurred in the morning and has prompted Guyana to take swift diplomatic action.

Ali confirmed that Guyana plans to summon the Venezuelan ambassador and will formally lodge a complaint against Venezuela in response to this breach of territorial waters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

 Global
3
Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

 Global
4
Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025