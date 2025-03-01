Diplomatic Tensions Rise: Venezuelan Patrol Enters Guyanese Waters
Guyanese President Irfaan Ali reported that a Venezuelan coast guard vessel entered Guyanese waters and approached an offshore oil site, escalating tensions. In response, Guyana plans to summon Venezuela's ambassador and file a formal complaint to address the incursion.
In a move that has ignited diplomatic tensions, Guyanese President Irfaan Ali announced on Saturday that a Venezuelan coast guard patrol ventured into Guyanese waters, nearing an offshore oil concession.
The incident occurred in the morning and has prompted Guyana to take swift diplomatic action.
Ali confirmed that Guyana plans to summon the Venezuelan ambassador and will formally lodge a complaint against Venezuela in response to this breach of territorial waters.
