Political Turmoil Follows Grisly Discovery in Haryana

A massive political row erupted on Saturday after a woman's body was discovered in a suitcase in Haryana's Rohtak. The Congress party claims the deceased was a party worker and demands a "high-level probe into the murder." The body was found near the Sampla bus stand on Friday, alerting local police.

The SFL team conducted an investigation at the crime scene and determined the victim was aged between 20 and 22 years. Notably, she had a scarf around her neck and mehendi on her hands. Sampla police station SHO Bijendra Singh suggested foul play, speculating that the girl was murdered and her body discarded, with further investigation underway.

Citing Congress MLA Bharat Bhushan Batra, the row escalated when he alleged the deceased was Himani Narwal, a Congress worker involved with Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra. Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Congress Haryana president, condemned the incident, demanding a "high-level" and "impartial" investigation while calling it a "blot on the state's law and order."

Hooda expressed sorrow and outrage over Narwal's murder via social media, urging the government to ensure justice for the victim's family by swiftly identifying and prosecuting those responsible. The call for a harsh punishment reverberates as investigations proceed.

(With inputs from agencies.)