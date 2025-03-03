Left Menu

Helmetless Stunt: A Viral Video's Cautionary Tale

A viral video of P Balakrishnan riding a bike without using the handlebar went viral, prompting the Tiruchirappalli police to seize his bike and issue a warning. Balakrishnan later urged people in a video not to make the same mistake and emphasized wearing helmets for safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 03-03-2025 13:29 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 13:29 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A video showing a youth riding a motorcycle without using the handlebars has stirred discussions online. The individual, P Balakrishnan from E Pudur, was captured performing the dangerous stunt on the Chennai National Highway near Samayapuram, leading to public safety warnings.

On March 2, the Tiruchirappalli police took decisive action by seizing Balakrishnan's sports bike. They issued a stern warning based on the potential hazards associated with such reckless behavior. After the arrest, Balakrishnan was released on bail but faced serious consequences for his actions.

In a video statement, Balakrishnan addressed viewers with a plea to always wear helmets while riding and to avoid repeating his mistake. His message underscores the importance of safety and the role of protective gear in preventing accidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

