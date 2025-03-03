Left Menu

Tunnel Collapse Triggers Rescue Crisis in Telangana

The BRS MLC K Kavitha criticized the Telangana government's rescue efforts for the Srisailam tunnel collapse, where workers remain trapped. She emphasized poor coordination in operations and political motives in leadership visits. NDRF Commandant noted a robust yet complex rescue effort hindered by damaged machinery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2025 14:33 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 14:33 IST
Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Member of Legislative Council (MLC) K Kavitha on Monday lambasted the Telangana government for its handling of the rescue operations at the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel collapse, where workers have been trapped for days. Speaking to ANI, she described the situation as 'unfortunate' due to laborers from various states being stuck and stressed that the rescue operations could benefit from better coordination.

K Kavitha pointed out a lack of urgency by highlighting that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy visited the site a week after the incident only to deliver a politically charged speech rather than address rescue concerns. She called on the government to provide substantial compensation to the victims' families.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) Commandant VVN Prasanna Kumar stated that the rescue operation is ongoing at full capacity with approximately twelve agencies involved around the clock, though locating the victims remains elusive. Complications arise from the damaged Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM), hindering progress despite the deployment of top experts from both the central and state governments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

