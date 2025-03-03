Left Menu

Supreme Court Greenlights 'The Ranveer Show' with Conditions

The Supreme Court has allowed Ranveer Allahabadia to resume 'The Ranveer Show', requiring a commitment to uphold morality and decency in his podcasts. Additionally, regulations to ensure broadcasts meet societal standards are under discussion. This decision impacts 280 employees relying on the show's continuation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2025 15:30 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 15:30 IST
Ranveer Allahbadia (Photo/Instagram/@ranveerallahbadia). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has granted influencer Ranveer Allahabadia permission to continue airing 'The Ranveer Show', contingent upon a pledge to keep his podcasts within the bounds of moral and decent content suitable for all ages.

This decision comes as a relief to the 280 employees whose livelihoods depend on the show's production and broadcast.

The court also extended Allahabadia's interim protection from arrest in connection with FIRs in Maharashtra and Assam. Meanwhile, discussions are underway regarding potential regulatory measures to ensure that broadcast content aligns with moral standards acknowledged by society, in a manner that does not violate free speech rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

