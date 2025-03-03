RJD Leaders Slam Bihar Budget, Demand Pro-Poor Reforms
RJD leaders criticized Bihar's budget for being 'anti-poor', as Bihar presented a Rs 3.17 lakh crore budget ahead of elections. The budget aims to aid infrastructure and welfare sectors. Opposition demands increased social security pensions among other reforms while elections approach.
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Kumar Sarvjeet on Monday lambasted the Bihar state budget, claiming it consistently neglects the needs of the poor. He argued that if these budgets were effective, mass migration from Bihar would not occur. The opposition's protests coincided with the budget session, adding pressure on the administration.
This year, Bihar unveiled a substantial Rs 3.17 lakh crore budget for 2025-26, with a 13.6% increase from the previous year. Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary highlighted its significance as it precedes upcoming state elections, aiming to strengthen infrastructure, social welfare, and human development initiatives.
The opposition, led by RJD's Tejashwi Yadav, demanded increased social security pensions and criticized the state's poor welfare measures. They condemned the government for lagging in addressing vital issues like malnutrition and unemployment. As Bihar prepares for elections, these debates underscore the need for comprehensive policy changes.
