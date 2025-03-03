Left Menu

WFP Shuts Southern Africa Bureau Amid Funding Challenges

The United Nations' World Food Programme is closing its southern Africa bureau due to funding issues, primarily affecting support from the United States. This decision, announced by Executive Director Cindy McCain, signals strategic changes in regional aid distribution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2025 17:03 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 17:03 IST
WFP Shuts Southern Africa Bureau Amid Funding Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The World Food Programme (WFP) of the United Nations has announced the closure of its southern African bureau, a move said to be influenced by funding constraints, primarily from the United States, as reported by Bloomberg News on Monday.

Cindy McCain, WFP's Global Executive Director, conveyed the tough decision in an email to staff globally last Friday. This step marks a significant shift in WFP's regional operations.

Bloomberg quoted McCain stating, "We have reached the difficult decision to close WFP's regional bureau for southern Africa in Johannesburg," highlighting the challenges facing international aid organizations amid changing financial commitments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

 United States
2
River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

 Global
3
Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

 Global
4
Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI vs. copyright: How large vision-language models are changing IP protection

How artificial intelligence is optimizing wind turbines for a greener future

Fighting pandemics with AI: The future of public health crises and digital ethics

Smart homes, smarter privacy: A new approach to data autonomy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025