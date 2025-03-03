WFP Shuts Southern Africa Bureau Amid Funding Challenges

The World Food Programme (WFP) of the United Nations has announced the closure of its southern African bureau, a move said to be influenced by funding constraints, primarily from the United States, as reported by Bloomberg News on Monday.

Cindy McCain, WFP's Global Executive Director, conveyed the tough decision in an email to staff globally last Friday. This step marks a significant shift in WFP's regional operations.

Bloomberg quoted McCain stating, "We have reached the difficult decision to close WFP's regional bureau for southern Africa in Johannesburg," highlighting the challenges facing international aid organizations amid changing financial commitments.

