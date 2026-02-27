Southern Africa Police Unite Against Cross-Border Crime in Botswana

Southern African law enforcement agencies have pledged to intensify joint operations, intelligence sharing and coordinated investigations to combat escalating cross-border and transnational organised crime across the region.

The commitment was announced by National Police Commissioner, General Fannie Masemola, during a two-day high-level consultative meeting of regional police chiefs held in Botswana.

The strategic gathering brought together heads of police, specialised detectives and intelligence operatives from Botswana, Namibia, Angola, Zambia, Zimbabwe and South Africa — forming a united front against increasingly sophisticated criminal syndicates operating across porous borders.

Regional Crime Networks Under Pressure

The meeting resolved to strengthen operational collaboration and pool resources to target organised crime syndicates involved in:

Stock theft

Illegal mining

Cybercrime

Smuggling of stolen vehicles

Proliferation of firearms

Drug trafficking

Human trafficking and human smuggling

Delegates agreed to heighten joint investigations, conduct coordinated cross-border operations and share actionable intelligence in real time.

“By coming together under one roof and sharing expertise, we are now better prepared, more capable, and one step ahead in confronting increasingly sophisticated criminal networks,” Masemola said.

From Dialogue to Joint Action

Masemola emphasised that the engagement was not symbolic but operationally focused.

“Gatherings such as these are not ceremonial engagements — they are strategic platforms. They facilitate direct collaboration, intelligence sharing and the development of proactive responses to emerging criminal trends,” he said.

The consultative meeting is expected to strengthen regional stability at a time when transnational syndicates are exploiting economic vulnerabilities, technological advances and border weaknesses.

Firearms Crackdown Intensifies

Addressing the proliferation of illegal firearms — a key driver of violent crime — Masemola revealed the scale of enforcement actions underway in South Africa.

Authorities are conducting stop-and-search operations, roadblocks, firearm tracing initiatives and intelligence-driven interventions nationwide.

On average, police are seizing at least 120 firearms per week.

173 firearms were confiscated in the past week

147 were seized the week before

142 were recovered the previous week

In addition, 13 859 firearms have been destroyed during the latest annual destruction process.

“Over the past seven years, the SAPS has permanently removed more than 305 000 firearms from circulation. These weapons were either seized during operations or voluntarily surrendered,” Masemola said.

Security analysts note that reducing the availability of illegal firearms remains central to curbing violent crime, armed robberies and gang-related activity across the region.

Drug Trafficking Networks Targeted

Masemola also highlighted intensified operations against international drug trafficking syndicates, particularly at OR Tambo International Airport — one of Africa’s busiest travel hubs.

More than 20 drug mules have been arrested in recent operations at the airport alone. Many were intercepted after arriving from São Paulo, Brazil, having swallowed narcotics in capsule form.

Through intelligence-led policing, authorities intercept suspects and follow strict legal and medical procedures to safely recover the drugs.

Beyond airport interceptions, nationwide weekly operations have resulted in more than 33 000 arrests over the past four months of suspects found in possession of drugs.

A Unified Regional Security Strategy

The six participating countries committed to dedicating specialised resources and operational capacity to dismantle organised crime syndicates operating across borders.

The strengthened regional collaboration aims to:

Disrupt criminal supply chains

Cut off trafficking routes

Improve intelligence coordination

Enhance border management

Increase successful prosecutions

Masemola reaffirmed South Africa’s commitment to regional peace and security, noting that transnational crime cannot be defeated by isolated national responses.

As criminal networks grow more technologically advanced and globally connected, Southern Africa’s police leadership has signalled a decisive shift toward unified, intelligence-driven regional enforcement.