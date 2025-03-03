Left Menu

Empowering Millions: Maharashtra's Financial Boost for Women

Maharashtra's Minister Aditi Tatkare announced that the allowance under the Mukhya Mantri Majhi Laadki Bahin Yojana will be distributed on the eve of International Women's Day. The scheme has aided over 2.35 crore women, and the allowance for February will be deposited on March 8.

Updated: 03-03-2025 18:16 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 18:16 IST
In a bid to support women, Maharashtra Minister Aditi Tatkare confirmed that the Mukhya Mantri Majhi Laadki Bahin Yojana's allowance for February will be distributed on the eve of International Women's Day.

The state women and child development minister revealed in a press briefing that the direct benefit transfer process would commence on March 5.

This initiative has already benefited 2.5 crore women, with February's allowance being set for March 8, while March's disbursement is scheduled before March 26's budget session conclusion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

