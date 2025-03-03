IEX Sees Surge in Renewable Energy Trading Market

The Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) has published its trading data for February, revealing a robust 9% year-on-year increase in trade volumes, reaching 9,622 million units. This marks a noteworthy period for the exchange.

Significantly, renewable energy certificates saw a 167% year-on-year spike, totaling 16.37 lakh certificates traded for the month. This surge reflects the growing emphasis on renewable energy sectors.

Meanwhile, the day-ahead electricity market saw a 14% boost while the real-time market surged by 23%. The Day Ahead Contingency and Term-Ahead Market (TAM) experienced a 45% decline, underscoring shifting dynamics in various trading categories.

