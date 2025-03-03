IEX Sees Surge in Renewable Energy Trading Market
The Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) reported a 9% increase in trading volumes to 9,622 million units in February, alongside a dramatic 167% rise in renewable energy certificates traded. The day-ahead and real-time electricity markets also saw notable growth, with varying trends in other segments.
The Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) has published its trading data for February, revealing a robust 9% year-on-year increase in trade volumes, reaching 9,622 million units. This marks a noteworthy period for the exchange.
Significantly, renewable energy certificates saw a 167% year-on-year spike, totaling 16.37 lakh certificates traded for the month. This surge reflects the growing emphasis on renewable energy sectors.
Meanwhile, the day-ahead electricity market saw a 14% boost while the real-time market surged by 23%. The Day Ahead Contingency and Term-Ahead Market (TAM) experienced a 45% decline, underscoring shifting dynamics in various trading categories.
