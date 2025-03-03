Jan Aushadhi Diwas Unites Youth in Nationwide Awareness Campaign

The third day of the 7th Jan Aushadhi Diwas in 2025 witnessed the active involvement of Bal Mitras in 30 significant cities across as many states. The nationwide campaign focused on educating the younger generation about the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) through engaging activities.

An official statement from the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers highlighted that these activities aimed to familiarize children with quality generic medicines sold at Jan Aushadhi Kendras. Nutraceutical products, including Poshan, were also distributed among the children, with celebrations concluding by releasing sky lanterns and balloons.

The statement further stated that more than 15,000 Jan Aushadhi Kendras have been established nationwide, with a goal to increase this number to 25,000 by March 31, 2027. Separately, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Gir National Park to oversee a wildlife meeting and launched the country's first riverine dolphin estimation report, noting a population of 6,327 dolphins across 28 rivers.

(With inputs from agencies.)