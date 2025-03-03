Left Menu

Jan Aushadhi Diwas Unites Youth in Nationwide Awareness Campaign

The third day of Jan Aushadhi Diwas 2025 saw major participation from children in 30 cities spreading awareness on generic medicines. Over 15,000 Jan Aushadhi Kendras operate nationwide, targeting 25,000 by 2027. PM Modi also attended a wildlife meeting unveiling India's inaugural dolphin population report.

Bal Mitras participated in various programs in 30 major cities across 30 states to spread awareness about Jan Aushadhi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The third day of the 7th Jan Aushadhi Diwas in 2025 witnessed the active involvement of Bal Mitras in 30 significant cities across as many states. The nationwide campaign focused on educating the younger generation about the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) through engaging activities.

An official statement from the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers highlighted that these activities aimed to familiarize children with quality generic medicines sold at Jan Aushadhi Kendras. Nutraceutical products, including Poshan, were also distributed among the children, with celebrations concluding by releasing sky lanterns and balloons.

The statement further stated that more than 15,000 Jan Aushadhi Kendras have been established nationwide, with a goal to increase this number to 25,000 by March 31, 2027. Separately, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Gir National Park to oversee a wildlife meeting and launched the country's first riverine dolphin estimation report, noting a population of 6,327 dolphins across 28 rivers.

