Andhra Pradesh Pioneers Digital Literacy with WhatsApp Governance

Under Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu's directive, Andhra Pradesh is set to become a leader in digital literacy by leveraging WhatsApp for governance. Aimed at enhancing service delivery and public interaction, the initiative seeks to spread awareness and ease access through technology and digital education across the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2025 21:31 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 21:31 IST
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has emphasized making the state a beacon of digital literacy, with plans to transform every citizen into a 'digital literate'. In a review meeting at the State Secretariat, Naidu stressed the importance of utilizing WhatsApp as a governance tool, enabling citizens to access services without visiting government offices.

Naidu acknowledged that while WhatsApp governance hasn't fully become second nature to the populace, officials, led by district collectors, are tasked with promoting extensive usage. He urged secretariat staff to spearhead awareness campaigns to educate residents about utilizing WhatsApp for accessing governmental services and registering complaints.

The Chief Minister highlighted the upcoming introduction of voice messaging for illiterate citizens, allowing them to raise issues directly with the government. Furthermore, the administration aims to facilitate service access through QR codes, expedite data lake development, and integrate global best practices. IT Secretary Bhasker Katamaneni shared that 200 services are already available via WhatsApp, with plans to expand this to 500 by the next phase while ensuring improved satisfaction for patrons of Anna Canteens through sustained maintenance enhancements.

The review was attended by an array of state ministers and senior officials, including Minister for Municipal Administration P Narayana and Minister for Agriculture K Atchen Naidu.

