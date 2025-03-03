Left Menu

Goa Ramps Up for Swift Justice: New Criminal Laws Underway

Goa is set to enhance its law enforcement by implementing three new criminal laws following a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Efforts are being made to fill positions and adopt best practices for effective law implementation, aiming for high conviction rates and swift justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2025 22:16 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 22:16 IST
Goa CM Pramod Sawant (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Goa is gearing up for significant law enforcement changes as the state plans to implement three new criminal laws. This development follows Union Home Minister Amit Shah's oversight meeting, where Chief Minister Pramod Sawant confirmed the state's commitment to filling necessary posts and sharing best practices to ensure effective implementation.

Speaking to the media, Chief Minister Sawant highlighted Shah's suggestions regarding e-Nyay and e-Summons, pledging to incorporate these systems promptly. The meeting, documented in a press release, reviewed the current status and execution of various legal provisions related to police, prisons, courts, prosecution, and forensics in Goa.

Key figures in the meeting included the Union Home Secretary, Goa's Chief Secretary, and other senior officials. Home Minister Shah urged Goa to become a model state for implementing these laws, emphasizing swift justice through timely investigations and prosecutions. He stressed achieving a 90% conviction rate for serious crimes, alongside mandatory registration of Investigation Officers on the e-Sakshya platform and full e-Summons implementation by March 2025.

Shah highlighted the importance of senior police officers monitoring cases related to organized crime, terrorism, and mob lynching closely. He insisted on returning property recovered from criminals to rightful owners, achieving complete forensic sample testing, and maintaining stringent adherence to these goals. Shah's directives also included regular reviews by the Chief Minister, Chief Secretary, and Director General of Police of Goa to ensure the seamless execution of these new legal standards. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

