Financial Times Highlights: Major Global Developments Unveiled

In a significant international development, the United States has halted military aid to Ukraine, following a tense meeting between President Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. This move adds uncertainty to the geopolitical landscape.

Significant corporate activity was also reported as Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) partners with Austria's OMV to establish a $60 billion global plastics powerhouse. This merger signifies a bold step in the petrochemical industry, with far-reaching global implications.

In the realm of electric vehicles, BYD, a leading Chinese EV maker, has publicly announced its intent to collaborate with Tesla to challenge the dominance of traditional petrol vehicles. Meanwhile, BAE Systems' CEO is poised for a lavish bonus under a newly devised compensation package aimed at retaining top talent.

