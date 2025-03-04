BSF Thwarts Intrusion: Pakistani Man Shot Down at Border
In a tense incident, India's Border Security Force (BSF) shot dead an unidentified man attempting to enter from Pakistan. The intruder breached Punjab's Amritsar border, ignoring BSF warnings. Authorities are investigating his identity and assessing the situation amidst heightened crackdowns on cross-border smuggling.
A tense confrontation unfolded on the India-Pakistan border, as the Indian Border Security Force (BSF) shot dead an unidentified man attempting to cross into the Indian territory from Pakistan. The incident occurred on Monday morning near a BSF post in Punjab's Amritsar district.
The Anjala Deputy Superintendent of Police, Gurvinder Singh, reported that the man was asked to halt but continued advancing, leading to the BSF personnel discharging their weapons. The body has been transported to a civil hospital for postmortem, where it will remain for 72 hours before further procedures are followed.
Authorities recovered a phone from the deceased, which is currently under examination as efforts are being made to identify him. The BSF Public Relations Officer highlighted that the incident took place amid heightened security measures, following recent successful interceptions of Pakistani drones and seizures of narcotics along the border.
(With inputs from agencies.)
