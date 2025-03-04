Left Menu

TDP's Alapati Rajendra Prasad Clinches Victory in Krishna-Guntur MLC Elections

In a decisive win, TDP candidate Alapati Rajendra Prasad secured the Krishna-Guntur Graduate MLC position, defeating PDF's KS Lakshmana Rao by 82,320 votes. With 25 candidates in the race, the election saw over 2.4 lakh voters. Prasad promises job growth and investment for Andhra Pradesh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2025 10:33 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 10:33 IST
TDP candidate Alapati Rajendra Prasad (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

TDP candidate Alapati Rajendra Prasad claimed victory in the Krishna-Guntur Graduate MLC election, overcoming his closest competitor, PDF candidate KS Lakshmana Rao, by a substantial margin of 82,320 votes. Following this win, enthusiastic celebrations erupted among TDP supporters, marking a significant triumph in the competitive race.

With 25 contenders vying for the position, the election process unfolded smoothly as officials counted the votes. Out of a total of 2,41,774 votes cast, 2,14,865 were deemed valid, while 26,909 were rendered invalid. In his post-victory address, Alapati Rajendra Prasad expressed appreciation to his supporters and pledged to accomplish his electoral promises with governmental backing, congratulating the NDA for its swift accomplishments, including Amaravati's reinstatement as the capital.

Addressing his commitments, Prasad stated his dedication to revitalizing industry in Andhra Pradesh, aiming to bring back businesses and swell job opportunities for the state's populace. His assurances include the completion of the Polavaram project and industrial rejuvenation, marking a new chapter for the youth and job markets in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

