Trade Tensions Escalate: China and U.S. Tariff Chess

Beijing has declared new tariffs ranging from 10% to 15% on specific U.S. goods, effective from March 10, in response to recent U.S. tariff hikes.

President Trump's administration initiated 25% tariffs on Mexican and Canadian imports, alongside increasing Chinese import duties to 20%, sparking fresh trade disputes.

Experts predict negative impacts on U.S. agricultural sectors, particularly concerning soybean exports, while Chinese aquatic products face higher U.S. import duties, complicating trade logistics.

