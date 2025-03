President Donald Trump's decision to halt all military aid to Ukraine has ignited apprehensions within Kyiv's political circles. A senior Ukrainian lawmaker voiced concerns on Tuesday that this move might pressure Ukraine into accepting an unfavorable deal on Russia's terms.

The lawmaker stated, 'On the surface, this looks really bad. It looks like he is pushing us towards capitulation, meaning accepting Russia's demands.'

This development comes amid heightened tensions in Eastern Europe, raising questions about U.S. foreign policy priorities and its implications for Ukraine's sovereignty.

