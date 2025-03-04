Unmasking the Baltic Sea's 'Shadow Fleet': A Security Threat Beyond Cable Sabotages

In recent years, the Baltic Sea has experienced an 'exceptional' surge in cable incidents, a phenomenon attributed not to anchor dragging but to the covert operations of Russia's 'shadow fleet'. According to Juha Martelius, head of Finland's intelligence service, these events are secondary to the fleet's significant economic role for Russia.

Amid heightened tensions following the Ukraine invasion in 2022, incidents affecting power, telecom, and gas lines have increased, prompting NATO to enhance its military presence in the region. Finland recently released the oil tanker Eagle S, suspect in last year's cable damages, as investigations continue.

The 'shadow fleet' circumvents international sanctions, allowing Russia to sustain its energy exports. Martelius underscores the importance for Western countries to protect their critical underwater infrastructure, emphasizing the fleet's strategic threat beyond its immediate maritime activities.

