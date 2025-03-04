Left Menu

Unmasking the Baltic Sea's 'Shadow Fleet': A Security Threat Beyond Cable Sabotages

The Baltic Sea has seen an 'exceptional' rise in cable incidents, allegedly linked to Russia's 'shadow fleet' bypassing sanctions. Finnish intelligence dismisses these incidents as secondary but flags the fleet's role in enabling Russian energy sales. Western nations are urged to safeguard their underwater infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2025 13:30 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 13:30 IST
Unmasking the Baltic Sea's 'Shadow Fleet': A Security Threat Beyond Cable Sabotages
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In recent years, the Baltic Sea has experienced an 'exceptional' surge in cable incidents, a phenomenon attributed not to anchor dragging but to the covert operations of Russia's 'shadow fleet'. According to Juha Martelius, head of Finland's intelligence service, these events are secondary to the fleet's significant economic role for Russia.

Amid heightened tensions following the Ukraine invasion in 2022, incidents affecting power, telecom, and gas lines have increased, prompting NATO to enhance its military presence in the region. Finland recently released the oil tanker Eagle S, suspect in last year's cable damages, as investigations continue.

The 'shadow fleet' circumvents international sanctions, allowing Russia to sustain its energy exports. Martelius underscores the importance for Western countries to protect their critical underwater infrastructure, emphasizing the fleet's strategic threat beyond its immediate maritime activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

 Global
2
Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

 Global
3
Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

 Global
4
Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025