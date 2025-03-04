Saudi Aramco to Capitalize on OPEC+ Output Increase

Saudi Arabia's state oil giant, Aramco, is set to gain from the recent decision by OPEC+ to proceed with a planned increase in oil output this April, according to its chief executive, Amin Nasser.

In a call following the release of Aramco's 2024 results, Nasser highlighted that the company, with its 3 million barrels of spare capacity, is well-positioned to respond swiftly to market needs, reinforcing its strategic market position.

This development underscores the cyclical nature of the market and Aramco's advantageous position within it, ready to leverage its capacity when the demand peaks.

