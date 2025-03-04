Left Menu

Escalating Trade Tensions: China Strikes Back with $21 Billion Tariff Hike

China has retaliated against new U.S. tariffs by imposing import levies on $21 billion of American agricultural and food products. The move edges the two largest global economies closer to a trade war. Analysts suggest a potential for negotiation remains, though escalation risks a prolonged conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2025 14:32 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 14:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a swift counter-move, China announced fresh tariffs on $21 billion worth of American agricultural exports in response to newly imposed U.S. tariffs, exacerbating the trade tensions between the world's largest economies.

Beijing's retaliation coincided with the enforcement of U.S. President Donald Trump's additional 10% tariff, aiming to pressure China over perceived inaction on drug trade control. Despite this, analysts see potential for a deal if both sides negotiate sensibly.

The U.S. move affects major Chinese exports, including electronics, with China hitting back through higher tariffs on key U.S. agricultural imports. The move is viewed as part of a larger strategy, with potential global impacts on trade dynamics and supply chains.

(With inputs from agencies.)

