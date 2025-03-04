Escalating Trade Tensions: China Strikes Back with $21 Billion Tariff Hike

In a swift counter-move, China announced fresh tariffs on $21 billion worth of American agricultural exports in response to newly imposed U.S. tariffs, exacerbating the trade tensions between the world's largest economies.

Beijing's retaliation coincided with the enforcement of U.S. President Donald Trump's additional 10% tariff, aiming to pressure China over perceived inaction on drug trade control. Despite this, analysts see potential for a deal if both sides negotiate sensibly.

The U.S. move affects major Chinese exports, including electronics, with China hitting back through higher tariffs on key U.S. agricultural imports. The move is viewed as part of a larger strategy, with potential global impacts on trade dynamics and supply chains.

