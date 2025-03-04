Left Menu

Controversy Erupts as SP MLA Abu Azmi Clarifies Remarks on Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb

SP MLA Abu Azmi clarifies his controversial remarks on Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb, asserting they were misinterpreted and not meant to offend. He apologizes for any hurt sentiments and criticizes the issue's politicization. Despite backlash, Azmi defends his statements, highlighting Aurangzeb's diverse administration and warning against communal narratives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2025 15:41 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 15:41 IST
Samajwadi MLA Abu Azmi (Photo credit, screengrab from video posted by @abuasimazmi). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of contentious comments about Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb, Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Azmi has spoken out, insisting his words were misrepresented. Azmi stated he was willing to retract his statement and apologize if it caused any distress, emphasizing that his remarks echoed historical accounts.

Azmi made clear that he did not intend to disrespect Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Sambhaji Maharaj, or other revered figures, and expressed his readiness to retract his comments if they offended anyone. He criticized the political exploitation of the matter and warned that it detracted from legislative responsibilities in Maharashtra.

A zero FIR was filed against Azmi, initiated by a Shiv Sena MP, after his comments were made in Marine Drive, where he defended Aurangzeb by highlighting his fair administration. Azmi argued against framing the issue as a religious dispute, urging instead for historical accuracy and contextual understanding.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

