Russia and Myanmar Cement Ties Amid Global Tensions

Russia and Myanmar are set to strengthen their cooperation in areas such as agriculture, nuclear energy, and transport, despite facing international sanctions. Key meetings were held in Moscow with plans for further investment in Myanmar's economic zones. Russia continues to support Myanmar amidst its ongoing political turmoil.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2025 16:59 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 16:49 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: en.kremlin.ru

MOSCOW (Reuters) - In a significant meeting aimed at deepening bilateral relations, Russia informed Myanmar's leader and military junta chief Min Aung Hlaing of its commitment to expand cooperation across varied sectors, including agriculture and nuclear energy.

Despite the cloud of international sanctions over both nations, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin emphasized the successful development of trade and economic ties, highlighting opportunities in the energy sector and infrastructure investment in Myanmar's Dawei economic zone.

Hlaing, who seldom travels abroad, also met with Russian security officials and was scheduled to meet President Vladimir Putin. The discussions included expanding ties with an important partner in East Asia, against the backdrop of Myanmar's political unrest since the 2021 military coup.

