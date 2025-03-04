Russia and Myanmar Cement Ties Amid Global Tensions

MOSCOW (Reuters) - In a significant meeting aimed at deepening bilateral relations, Russia informed Myanmar's leader and military junta chief Min Aung Hlaing of its commitment to expand cooperation across varied sectors, including agriculture and nuclear energy.

Despite the cloud of international sanctions over both nations, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin emphasized the successful development of trade and economic ties, highlighting opportunities in the energy sector and infrastructure investment in Myanmar's Dawei economic zone.

Hlaing, who seldom travels abroad, also met with Russian security officials and was scheduled to meet President Vladimir Putin. The discussions included expanding ties with an important partner in East Asia, against the backdrop of Myanmar's political unrest since the 2021 military coup.

(With inputs from agencies.)