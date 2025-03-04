Kremlin Urges US-Iran Dialogue
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov emphasized on Tuesday that the U.S. and Iran should engage in discussions to address their differences. He assured that Russia is prepared to facilitate these talks, according to a statement reported by the state news agency RIA.
The remarks come amid ongoing tensions between the two nations, which have significant implications for global security and diplomatic relations. Russia emphasizes the necessity of finding common ground to achieve peaceful resolutions.
The remarks come amid ongoing tensions between the two nations, which have significant implications for global security and diplomatic relations. Russia emphasizes the necessity of finding common ground to achieve peaceful resolutions.
Peskov's statement underscores Russia's strategic interest in stabilizing the region by offering to mediate the discussions, reflecting its role as a crucial player on the international diplomatic stage.
