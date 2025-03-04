Left Menu

Kremlin Urges US-Iran Dialogue

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov emphasized on Tuesday that the U.S. and Iran should engage in discussions to address their differences. He assured that Russia is prepared to facilitate these talks, according to a statement reported by the state news agency RIA.

Updated: 04-03-2025 17:19 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 17:19 IST
Kremlin Urges US-Iran Dialogue
Dmitry Peskov
  Country:
  Russia

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov urged the United States and Iran to resolve their differences through dialogue. His comments were reported on Tuesday by state news agency RIA. Peskov highlighted that Russia remains ready to assist efforts in organizing these crucial discussions.

The remarks come amid ongoing tensions between the two nations, which have significant implications for global security and diplomatic relations. Russia emphasizes the necessity of finding common ground to achieve peaceful resolutions.

Peskov's statement underscores Russia's strategic interest in stabilizing the region by offering to mediate the discussions, reflecting its role as a crucial player on the international diplomatic stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

