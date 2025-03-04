Left Menu

Reviving Aravalli: India's Ambitious Green Wall Project

The Aravalli Green Wall project aims to rejuvenate degraded ecosystems spanning over eight lakh hectares of India's reserved forests. Launching its first phase, the initiative seeks to alleviate desertification and protect biodiversity around the Aravalli mountain range. The endeavor is aligned with national climate goals, focusing on carbon absorption and land restoration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-03-2025 17:24 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 17:24 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Centre has embarked on an ambitious initiative to rejuvenate over eight lakh hectares of India's reserved forests as part of the Aravalli Green Wall project. This project aims to form a protective green buffer around the Aravalli mountain range in northwest India, tackling pressing environmental challenges.

The detailed action plan reveals an investment of Rs 16,053 crore for the first phase of the project. The Aravalli range, extending 700 kilometres from Gujarat to Delhi, serves as a critical barrier against desertification, shielding nearby urban centers such as Delhi, Jaipur, and Gurugram.

Degradation through deforestation, mining, and urban encroachment has heightened desertification risks and afflicted the range's ecological balance. In response, the Green Wall project launched in March 2023, endeavors to restore 8,16,732 hectares of forest and contribute significantly towards India's climate goal of enhancing its carbon sink by 2030.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

 Global
2
Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

 Global
3
Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

 Global
4
Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025