Reviving Aravalli: India's Ambitious Green Wall Project

The Centre has embarked on an ambitious initiative to rejuvenate over eight lakh hectares of India's reserved forests as part of the Aravalli Green Wall project. This project aims to form a protective green buffer around the Aravalli mountain range in northwest India, tackling pressing environmental challenges.

The detailed action plan reveals an investment of Rs 16,053 crore for the first phase of the project. The Aravalli range, extending 700 kilometres from Gujarat to Delhi, serves as a critical barrier against desertification, shielding nearby urban centers such as Delhi, Jaipur, and Gurugram.

Degradation through deforestation, mining, and urban encroachment has heightened desertification risks and afflicted the range's ecological balance. In response, the Green Wall project launched in March 2023, endeavors to restore 8,16,732 hectares of forest and contribute significantly towards India's climate goal of enhancing its carbon sink by 2030.

